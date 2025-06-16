Crane Advisory LLC Acquires 5,467 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $271.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

