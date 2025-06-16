Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $60.06 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

