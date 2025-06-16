Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $5,906,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $263.17 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $277.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average is $254.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.