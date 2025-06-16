Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $325.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average of $332.88. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.