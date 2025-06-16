Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,597,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156,800.0% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $78.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

