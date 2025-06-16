Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.14 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

