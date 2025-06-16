iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 144,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

