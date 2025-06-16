Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $26.75 on Monday. Benchmark Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

Get Benchmark Bankshares alerts:

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.