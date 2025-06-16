Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 3,903 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 624.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $119.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

