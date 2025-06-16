Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

