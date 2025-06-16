Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Declines By 50.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

BCMXY opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5408 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Communications’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 10.09%. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.