Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of eBay by 635.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 94,619 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 114.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,279 shares of company stock worth $20,872,193. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

