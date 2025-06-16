B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.59 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 262.05 ($3.55), with a volume of 22016742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.70 ($3.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.64) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 456 ($6.18) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 538.76 ($7.30).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. Research analysts expect that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,912 ($26,977.37). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

See Also

