CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in May

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CAIAF opened at $24.80 on Monday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.