Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $89.06 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

