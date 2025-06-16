Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases 685 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

