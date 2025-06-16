United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $16,253,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $695.09 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $662.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.64.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

