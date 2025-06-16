Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

