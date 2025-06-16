Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.39% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $89.08 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

