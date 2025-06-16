Northstar Group Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,229.66. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $236.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.39 and a 200-day moving average of $235.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.85 and a 12-month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

