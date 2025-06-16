Northstar Group Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $101.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $149.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

