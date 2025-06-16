Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $55,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $122.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

