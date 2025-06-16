413,133 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after buying an additional 714,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after buying an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after buying an additional 263,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after buying an additional 938,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,888,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $38.75 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

