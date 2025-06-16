Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Purchases 869 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

