Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 13.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $49,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after acquiring an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after acquiring an additional 438,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,750,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

