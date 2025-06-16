RiverTree Advisors LLC Acquires 950 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Sykon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,220,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,575,000 after purchasing an additional 101,756 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.