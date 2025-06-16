North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $968,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,956 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $225.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

