Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 18,353.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 544,357 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $100.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

