166,826 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 166,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

