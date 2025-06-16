Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 20,727 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $678.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.93. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 73.50%.

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.