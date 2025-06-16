Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,210.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 102,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $109.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 297.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

