Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after buying an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,934 shares of company stock worth $6,643,956. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.1%

ADI opened at $225.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

