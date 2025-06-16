Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.46% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matauro LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $938.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $54.44.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.