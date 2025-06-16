HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 803.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,599,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $370.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.43 and a 200-day moving average of $333.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.