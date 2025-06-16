Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $204,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $216,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.8%

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

