Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.67.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.43. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

