Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 842 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 255.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,632.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,371.98 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,340.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,074.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

