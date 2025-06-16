Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Abound Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.83 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.