Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by CHB Investment Group LLC

CHB Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.9%

MLM stock opened at $541.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.