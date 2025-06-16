Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $114.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.13. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.