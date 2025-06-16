Rebalance LLC Decreases Position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Rebalance LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC owned 0.17% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHE. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 198,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

IBHE stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

