CHB Investment Group LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cencora comprises about 1.7% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 43,561.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $322,460,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $295.12 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.24 and a 200-day moving average of $261.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

