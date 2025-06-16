Conway Capital Management Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Conway Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.5% of Conway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Conway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 865,273 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 513.8% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 14,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 571.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSCO opened at $51.54 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

