Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 987 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 54,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.19, for a total transaction of $7,075,435.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,135,988.63. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,654.28. This trade represents a 45.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,192 shares of company stock worth $46,303,128. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $127.27 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

