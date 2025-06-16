Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 3,018 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 8,671.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 111,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 2.5%

YUMC stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

