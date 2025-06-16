SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,468 shares during the quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $753.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.55.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

