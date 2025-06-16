66,067 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Acquired by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,671,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after acquiring an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,743 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 664,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

