Columbus Macro LLC Purchases Shares of 31,795 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 177,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $58.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

