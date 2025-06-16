RiverTree Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,921 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 2.2%
BATS:SPYI opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.70. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $52.78.
About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.