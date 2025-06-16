Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned 2.85% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

